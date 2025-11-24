Give Her FlowHers: Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, Kehlani & Jhene Aiko Spread The Love At Femme It Forward’s Annual Gala

Source: Jerritt Clark / Courtesy of Femme It Forward

Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala took place in Beverly Hills on Nov. 21 and featured all of our faves from Ciara to Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, and Victoria Monet.

The gala brought together the girlies of the moment for a celebration of Black women and the many ways that we inspire not only each other but everyone else. On the evening, singer Jhene Aiko was given the Glow Getter Award, which honors the women who “embody wellness, self-care, and purpose, shining from the inside out and inspiring others to do the same,” according to a press release. She was presented with her flowHers by her daughter, Namiko, along with her mother and sisters.

Another awardee on the evening was none other than Ciara. Receiving the Muse Award from Victoria Monet, the Grammy winner and cultural icon was honored for the lasting impact she’s left on generations of performers.

In one of the gala’s many touching moments Teyana Taylor presented her mother, Nikki Taylor, with the Queens Raising Queens Award.

“I am the mother I am today because you are the mother you chose to be,” Teyana said while presenting Nikki with her FlowHers.

Mariah The Scientist was presented with the Bloom Award by her sister in honor of her breakthrough year in music. The award was created to celebrate an artist whose ‘growth and grace have transformed her journey into full bloom, a testament to the beauty of becoming.” So perfect!

Oakland legend Goapele presented her fellow Bay Area queen Kehlani with the Alchemist Award for her incredible ability to turn her pain into art that everyone can relate to. The “Folded” singer joked that she was “nervous” before giving her acceptance speech, but that she had a martini to calm her nerves. Cheers to that.

Pop star Normani was also presented with her flowHers on the evening. The “Dopamine” singer was presented The Femme It Forward Award by her friend, actress Ryan Destiny. The award, aptly named after the organization, celebrates women who “have made incredible inroads within their industries and communities through impactful service and leadership.”

When speaking of legends, former Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone is in a class all her own. At this year’s gala, the Sylvia Rhone Legacy Award was created in honor of the work she did to bring Black artists to the forefront. It will be given to those following in her footsteps in years to come.

“The ROI of Black women is infinite,” Rhone said during her speech.

Other awardees on the night included Love Island contestant Olandria Carthen, R&B singer Ravyn Lenae, and Billboard’s Executive Director of R&B/Hip-Hop Gail Mitchell.

Femme It Forward’s founder and CEO Heather Lowery closed the remarkable evening with an empowering speech for all those in attendance and all those working to one day be given their own flowHers saying, “to every woman watching, listening, or quietly dreaming, remember your story is sacred; your roots are strong; and your flower will bloom in its own divine timing.”

The Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala is quickly becoming a favorite of Black women across industries who are making a difference. We love to see it!

Check out more stunning star snaps from the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala below.

