Reggae Legend And Icon Jimmy Cliff Dies At 81

Source: PASCAL GUYOT / Getty

Jimmy Cliff, the man credited with bringing reggae to the world, has died at the age of 81.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, wrote that he died after a seizure and a battle with pneumonia. “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists, and coworkers who have shared his journey with him,” she wrote. “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

One of nine children, Jimmy Cliff, born James Chambers, was born on July 30, 1944, in St. James, Jamaica. Cliff was raised by his grandmother and father and moved to Kingston when he was 14 to pursue his musical career. He said he chose his stage name as a reference to the heights he intended to climb with his music.

His first records date back to 1962 with “Ska All Over the World” and “Trust No Man.” Both tracks made it onto “The Real Jamaican Ska,” a reggae anthology album released in the U.S. in 1964. His stardom would grow in his home country through a series of collaborations with producer Leslie Kong that included “Hurricane Hattie,” “Miss Jamaica,” and “King of Kings.” These songs were so successful that they led to Jimmy Cliff representing Jamaica at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jimmy Cliff is widely hailed as reggae’s first international star, with his 1969 breakthrough hit “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” which reached No. 6 in the U.K. and No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. His international recognition came with the 1972 film, “The Harder They Come.” Cliff starred in the film, the first to be written and directed by a Jamaican, and recorded half the songs on the soundtrack, including the titular track. The film was a sensation in Jamaica and became a cult classic internationally.

Jimmy Cliff’s impact on reggae went beyond his own songs, as he was instrumental in fellow reggae icon Bob Marley’s success. Cliff said Marley “had that aura: ‘I’m here’, you know?” in an interview with Uncut earlier this year.

“How I discovered him, I was A&R person for Beverley’s Records, and he was sent to me by Desmond Dekker, who I had auditioned earlier. He got his song recorded, so he went and told Bob, as they both used to work at the same place, as welders.” Cliff said. “Bob Marley walked in like somebody who was in a hurry to get somewhere. I sensed he was a very rhythmic person, and very aware of the power of words – that told me he would be a star. It’s a good feeling to know that he passed through my hands.”

Jimmy Cliff’s cover of Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now,” for the soundtrack to the 1993 Jamaican bobsledding classic “Cool Runnings,” became a hit, reaching No. 18 on the Billboard Top 40.

Jimmy Cliff’s achievements throughout his career are innumerable. In 1976, he performed on the 12th episode of “Saturday Night Live.” He won two Grammys, the first in 1985 for best reggae recording, “Cliff Hanger,” and the second in 2012 for best reggae album, “Rebirth.” In 2010, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Wyclef Jean. Cliff was a prolific artist, with his most recent release being 2022’s “Refugees.”

Jimmy Cliff took pride in his role as a global ambassador for reggae. “My role has always been as the shepherd of reggae music,” he once said. “When they wanted to bring reggae to America, they sent Jimmy Cliff. When they wanted to bring reggae to England, they sent Jimmy Cliff. When they wanted to bring reggae to Africa, they sent Jimmy Cliff.”

Jimmy Cliff is survived by his daughters Nabiyah Be, Odessa, and Lilty, and his son, Aken. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jimmy Cliff’s family. Rest easy, king.

SEE ALSO:

Black Revolutionary H. Rap Brown Dies At 82

Top 10 Black Movies That Should Have Won Oscars





Reggae Legend And Icon Jimmy Cliff Dies At 81 was originally published on newsone.com