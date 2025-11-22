Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She’s Resigning From Congress In January

Source: Anadolu / Getty

In a shocking political move that exacerbates the widening fractures inside the MAGA movement, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), one of Donald Trump’s most out-of-pocket defenders-turned-loudest critics, announced she will resign from Congress.

On Friday, Greene took to social media to share her decision in a sharply worded 10-minute video posted from her living room, cross necklace visible. In the video, Greene has a scathing review of Trump, accusing him of betraying her loyalty and abandoning the very victims she says she sought to protect. Adding that her decision was rooted in shielding her northwest Georgia district from what she described as a “hurtful and hateful primary” engineered by Trump after he withdrew his endorsement.

Making a name for herself as one of Trump’s most aggressive supporters, Greene said the breaking point was the President’s resistance to releasing investigative files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Greene supported legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release the records—something Trump publicly opposed.

In her resignation video, Greene said she was “standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked, and used by rich, powerful men,” before calling out Trump for his retaliatory actions.

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States of America, whom I fought for.”

Trump retaliated for her decision, labeling the Georgia Representative as a “traitor,” “wacky,” and a “lunatic” while vowing to back her challenger in her upcoming primary.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me. It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Greene’s departure marks one of the most significant defections from Trump’s current inner circle. For years, she embodied the MAGA’s most aggressive stance, embracing Trump’s rhetoric, regurgitating his talking points, and serving as an unofficial surrogate during the Biden administration. Her confrontational style, bolstered by her once-fierce loyalty to Trump, helped position her as a leading voice on the right, but her resignation reveals a deeper ideological split.

Beyond the Epstein files, Greene has become increasingly vocal in criticizing Trump’s posture on foreign policy, immigration visas, and his refusal to regulate emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence; before adding in Republican leadership, accusing the group of sidelining Congress entirely once Trump returned to the White House.

“If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc. and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.”

Greene’s departure immediately narrows the GOP’s nearly razor-thin House majority and triggers a special election in Georgia’s 14th District, requiring Governor Brian Kemp to schedule the election within 10 days of her resignation taking effect.

Greene, first elected in 2020, rose to national prominence for promoting QAnon conspiracies, being the loudest and most visible MAGA representative, and clashing with Democrats and Republicans alike. Over time, she forged alliances, including with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, becoming more legislatively influential despite her polarizing reputation.

As noted by CNBC, Greene‘s resignation from her seat could set the stage for her to seek to replace Trump in the White House in the 2028 election, and possibly become the next leader of the MAGA movement once he exits political life. But Greene’s statement conceded that her resignation could end not only her congressional career but also her role in MAGA.

For now, Greene says she is returning home to “live life to the fullest” while preparing for what may be the next evolution of her political identity now that she’s no longer tethered to Donald Trump.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She’s Resigning From Congress In January was originally published on newsone.com