Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Testifies About Suicide & $240K Of Therapy After ‘Disgusting’ Deepfake Porn In Milagro Gramz Defamation Case

Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears about suicide while testifying about blogger Milagro Gramz’s alleged harassment and spread of deepfake porn. The rapper’s lawyers claim an alleged affair with Tory Lanez’s father was also Milagro’s motive for campaigning against Megan online.

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

More than five years passed since Megan Thee Stallion’s (Megan Pete’s) shooting, but she revealed the ordeal left wounds more than skin-deep. As BOSSIP previously reported, Megan sued Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) and his “paid surrogate” Milagro Gramz (Milagro Cooper) for a years-long campaign to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements about Ms. Pete on her online social media platforms, for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress.”

Megan Thee Stallion Takes The Stand With Tearful Testimony About Wanting To Kill Herself After Deepfake Porn Circulated

The Grammy winner broke down in tears that she “wanted to die” after Gramz allegedly directed her millions of followers to view the A.I.-generated sex tape using Megan’s likeness in 2024. Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff reports the jury viewed the computer-generated clip in court on Monday.

When Megan’s former manager T-Farris (Travis Farris) told her about it circulating online, she struggled with suicidal ideation and not “feeling like existing anymore.”

“I don’t want to be here. I’m tired of waking up. I didn’t care what happened. I just wanted to tie. I was so tired of being alive,” she said.

Megan revealed that she fought thoughts of self-harm because she believed that’s what Tory and Milagro wanted:

“So I can’t kill myself because I don’t want to give them what they’re looking for.” She continued, “I feel like … to this day, I feel a little, like, defeated. Because no matter what, no matter if the video was fake or not … [Gramz] wanted it to be real.”

The mental health advocate also hoped her strength could empower “another woman out there going through that.” She added, “All the things that I went through and I’m still going through hopefully can inspire other women to want to tell their truth.”

See how Megan Thee Stallion’s emotional distress led to $240,000 worth of therapy and why her lawyers speculate a romance between Milagro Gramz and Tory Lanez father after the flip.

Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Testifies About Suicide & $240K Of Therapy After ‘Disgusting’ Deepfake Porn In Milagro Gramz Defamation Case was originally published on bossip.com