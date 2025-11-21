It’s A Wrap: Kandi Confirms That She & Todd Tucker Have Split After 11 Years Of Marriage

This is not a scheme that Todd set up; Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are parting ways. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta shared the news Friday with PEOPLE, noting that the decision came after “deep thought and a lot of prayer.”

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss said, adding that she’s “stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth.” She also asked for “privacy, grace, and understanding” as their family adjusts. Source: Prince Williams / Getty Kandi & Tod Denied Divorce Rumors In 2024 The split confirmation comes after Kandi and Todd dispelled divorce rumors last year, telling Us Weekly that a blind item about them was untrue.

“Riley actually sent it to me,” Burruss recalled. “She was like, ‘Why do people keep saying that y’all about to get divorced?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

According to Burruss, the frenzy seemed to have been fueled by their joint YouTube series, “Todd & the Glam Squad”, where they dissected hot topics while Kandi got her hair and makeup done. Kandi alleged that their spirited talks on the show sparked rumors of marital tension.

Tucker echoed the sentiment, noting that subscribers tend to scrutinize everything from top to bottom.

“They’re analyzing like, ‘Wow, he said this,’ or ‘Look at his posture.’ But it was just good, fun conversation. People took it wrong,” he said. “We’re with each other every day. It’s not like anyone hasn’t seen us together.”

Kandi also admitted to frequently forgetting to wear her wedding ring.

“I hardly ever have it on. He always has his on. If he doesn’t have it on—then it’s going to be a problem,” she joked to US Weekly.

Tucker admitted the chatter can be hard to ignore, but said they took the rumors in stride.

“We try not to let the speculation bother us,” he said. “At the end of the day, we know what’s real.”

Kandi & Todd Have Been Together Since 2011

Kandi and Todd met behind the scenes of #RHOA in 2011 during production on Season 4. Their romance quickly became a franchise storyline, leading to a 2013 engagement and a lavish April 2014 wedding that aired on Bravo.

They have two children: Ace, 9, and Blaze, 5, as well as Kandi’s daughter Riley, 23, and Tucker’s daughter Kaela, 29, from previous relationships.

PEOPLE reports that just last week, Tucker received a heartfelt onstage shout-out when Kandi accepted the Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon 2025.

“Thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions… You earned this award, too,” she told him at the Las Vegas fan convention.

