UPDATE: Mia Thornton Was Reportedly Close To Eviction Before Alleged $11K Furniture Fiasco

In a development that adds even more drama to Mia Thornton’s recent ATL arrest, the former Real Housewives of Potomac star was allegedly facing eviction before her alleged furniture heist came to light.

According to Page Six, the former reality TV star was facing eviction before she was arrested for allegedly taking $11k worth of furniture from a luxury Atlanta condo she was renting. Encore Management, the company that leased the property to Mia and an ex-boyfriend, filed an eviction lawsuit on Sept. 11. Court documents claim the pair failed to pay the $5,100 rent due for September and still owed over $6,000 per month after that.

Just weeks later, the situation escalated. Authorities say Mia Thornton abruptly moved out of the unit in the middle of the night on Oct. 28 without notifying management. Then, on Nov. 6, the condo owner filed a complaint stating that Mia allegedly took about $11,000 worth of furnishings. This included a television and other pieces that came with the unit. Police say she was taken into custody at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport last Wednesday (Nov. 19) after Customs officials flagged a warrant connected to the case.

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Atlanta police launched a search for Mia after the condo owner’s friend filed a complaint. The owner claimed that Mia left overnight and removed multiple items from the furnished property.

Mia has been trying to settle into her new life in Atlanta after leaving #RHOP earlier this year. She said she was entering her “next chapter” full of new opportunities, and she also went public with boyfriend Bobby V. But things took a turn fast. Fans also remember that just weeks before her own arrest, Mia shaded Dr. Wendy Osefo online when Wendy was taken into custody. She questioned how a woman with “four degrees” could end up in legal trouble. Now, social media has pointed out the irony.

For now, this case is still developing. Mia Thornton has not issued a public statement on the eviction lawsuit or the theft allegations. But if the accusations are true, this situation may become one of the most shocking Housewives scandals to date.

