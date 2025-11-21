Wendy & Eddie Osefo Blast Prosecutors For ‘Fishing Expedition’, Say ‘Eddie Hennessy’ & ‘Pam Oliver’ Aliases Weren’t Used For Financial Transactions

Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo are maintaining their innocence amid their fraud charges, accusing law enforcement and prosecutors of mishandling the case and tainting public opinion through “false and misleading” disclosures.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Banner reported that Carroll County, Maryland, prosecutors are pushing for additional financial records they say will reveal a “pattern of excessive spending and deceptive practices. “

According to the new court filings obtained by the Banner, prosecutors allege that the couple maintained approximately 40 credit and debit cards, several of which were tied to company names, and that they used the aliases “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy” to mask their identities during financial transactions. They also accuse Wendy Osefo of falsely denying the use of PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App to purchase jewelry.

Prosecutors argue that the additional records could reveal “purchases as well as returns” that mirror the couple’s alleged attempts to stage an April 2024 burglary at their Finksburg, Maryland home, a break-in from which they reported $450,000 worth of designer handbags and jewelry stolen while vacationing in Jamaica. As previously reported, authorities alleged that many of the items claimed as stolen had been previously returned for refunds.

"The State expects such documentation to show a pattern of excessive spending, supporting motive in this case," the Banner reports prosecutors wrote, adding that the Osefos were "burdened by substantial debt," which they argue is relevant in a financial-crime investigation. Wendy & Eddie Osefo Deny Using Aliases For Financial Transactions, Accuse Authorities & Prosecutors Of Mishandling Case The Batlimore Banner reports that attorneys for the couple hav called the subpoenas a "fishing expedition." Eddie Osefo's lawyer, Joseph Murtha, also criticized the filings as "overly broad" and questioned the timing, stating prosecutors are "looking for something they haven't figured out after 18 months of investigating."

Defense attorneys for Wendy Osefo—Murtha, Jeremy Eldridge, and Clarissa Lindsey–also issued a statement; one that Wendy reposted on Instagram.

In it, they argue that police “failed to properly investigate the initial burglary despite clear indications of a break-in” and accused authorities of displaying bias against the family.

According to the attorneys, law enforcement mishandled the very incident at the center of the charges, the reported April 2024 burglary at the couple’s Finksburg home. The defense argues that police “failed to properly investigate the initial burglary despite clear indications of a break-in, displaying clear bias against the Osefo family,” adding that officers went silent for more than 18 months “despite complete cooperation and requests for updates.”

They also pointed out that other Real Housewives stars have been burglarized after posting about travel on social media, yet “none faced this level of scrutiny or criminal charges.”

The couple’s attorneys further criticized prosecutors for making the family’s private financial information public, calling the disclosures “deeply unjust” and accusing the State’s Attorney’s Office of advancing a “false narrative” while still actively investigating the case. They argued that the State’s decision to begin a deeper probe only after indicting the couple was “highly irregular” and one that “raises serious concerns about motive and fairness,” saying the leaks “serve no lawful purpose and only invite conclusory opinions.”

The defense also addressed the “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy” aliases that the prosecution alleges were used to conceal financial activity. Their attorneys called the claim “false and misleading,” and explained that the aliases were used for safety.

“Such names were used for the delivery of packages, following their lawful purchase, to safeguard the identity of very public figures,” said the attorneys.

They added that prosecutors’ references to alleged debt were exaggerated and “ironic” given the couple’s professional accomplishments, emphasizing that “due process is paramount” and vowing to protect the family’s right to fairness in court.

“The defense is confident the Court will prevent any further violation of the Osefos’ right to a fair trial.” A judge is expected to address the dispute over subpoenas for additional financial records at a December 2 status hearing.

Despite the looming allegations, Dr. Wendy and Eddie put on a united front in Las Vegas at Bravo’s BravoCon conference.

Wendy also addressed the allegations during a Real Housewives of Potomac panel.

“You know, it’s an unfortunate situation, and right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right,” she said. “I will share my story with everyone. And for now, they’re just allegations. So we will continue to push forward.”

She also added that she’s sticking by her personal mantra of “chin up”, something she and Eddie instilled in their children.





