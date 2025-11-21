Enter To Win: The 8th Annual Queen City Blues Festival

Source: digital / Radio

This weekend The blues are coming back to the Queen City, and 105.3 RnB is putting you inside one of the biggest shows of the year.

The 8th Annual Queen City Blues Festival hits Ovens Auditorium, Saturday, March 7.

Starring King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, West Love, Tonio Armani, Mike Clark Junior, EJ Jones, Stephanie and Friends, and more.

And all weekend, we are giving you the chance to win your way in when you enter to win for your shot at tickets.

ENTER TO WIN: