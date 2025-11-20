Mamdani Outlines Approach For Trump Meeting 

Source: BG048/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Incoming New York Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani will share his vision for the city in a meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday. The mayor-elect held a press conference Thursday morning to answer questions and provide his approach to the White House meeting.

During a Thursday press conference, Mamdani made it clear that he was focused on doing what it took to make things more affordable for New Yorkers.

“I will work with anyone to make life more affordable,” he told reporters.

Not phased by Trump’s antics, Mamdani said that his team reached out preemptively to set up the meeting to address the affordability crisis.

“It’s more critical than ever, given the national crisis of affordability, one that New Yorkers know very well across these five boroughs, and the specific challenge many cities are facing with balancing public safety against steps taken by this administration,” he said. “I know that for tens of thousands of New Yorkers, this meeting is between two very different candidates whom they voted for, for the same reason. They wanted a leader who would take on the cost-of-living crisis that makes it impossible for working people to afford living in this city.”

Announcing the meeting on his social media platform, Trump stopped short of the islamophobia and racism but leaned heavily on the red-baiting, calling Mamdani a “communist.” Mamdani describes himself as a democratic socialist, which simply means that the economy and society should be run by and for the people.

Despite Trump’s red-baiting on social media, Mamdani called the visit “customary” for an incoming mayor. Home to over 8 million people, New York remains the epicenter of the American financial system. But it is wildly unaffordable and crushing for many workers and families who call the Big Apple home.

“And now, as I will be the next mayor of this city, it behooves me to ensure that I leave no stone unturned in looking to make the city more affordable,” he said in response to a question about Trump’s red-baiting post. “And this is a meeting where I look forward to speaking about the affordability agenda, public safety, and economic security for each and every person that calls the city home.”

Mamdani said he would work with the president when it made sense and also stand up to defend New Yorkers when needed.

“I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than 8 and a half million people who call this city home,” he continued. “If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will be the first to say so.”

