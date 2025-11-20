Listen Live
National

Movember Shines Spotlight on Men’s Health

Published on November 20, 2025

A white oval paper with the word Movember attached to a stick and mustache cutout.
November marks Men’s Health Awareness Month, a global campaign that spotlights critical issues affecting men, including prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. The “Movember” movement, known for encouraging men to grow mustaches to spark conversation, partners with health organizations to fund research, expand early-detection efforts and promote access to mental-health resources. Advocates say the month is an opportunity to push past stigma and encourage men to seek regular screenings and support when struggling. Organizers emphasize that awareness and early intervention can save lives, noting that men continue to face higher rates of suicide and late-stage cancer diagnoses.

