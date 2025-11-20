Listen Live
Cam Newton Salutes Bryce Young for Topping His Panthers Passing Record

Published on November 20, 2025

NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons
Icon Sportswire

Cam Newton, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Carolina Panthers history, offered praise for quarterback Bryce Young after Young’s standout performance against the Atlanta Falcons. On his 4th & 1 YouTube show, Newton reacted to Young’s 448-yard, three-touchdown outing, which broke Newton’s franchise record for single-game passing yards, per WBTV. Young’s effort helped lift Carolina to a dramatic 30–27 overtime victory. Newton had set the previous mark of 432 yards in his second NFL game. Cameras later caught Young celebrating with Newton’s signature “dab” in the locker room. Young is now 4–1 against Atlanta, averaging 238 total yards and 10 total touchdowns in those matchups.

