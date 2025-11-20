Listen Live
Michael Jordan Gifts $10M to NC Health Center in His Mother’s Honor

Published on November 20, 2025

Michael Jordan has donated $10 million to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in honor of his mother, Deloris Jordan. Novant Health says Deloris Jordan, founder and president of the James R. Jordan Foundation, has long championed education, health and family empowerment. According to WECT, the gift will support brain-health research and expand access to neurological care in southeastern North Carolina. In recognition, the hospital’s neuroscience institute will be renamed the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute. Patients will receive advanced care for stroke, spine issues, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other complex conditions. A dedication ceremony is planned for early 2026.

Read the full story here

