Angel Reese's Rumored NBA Boyfriend Confirms They're "Locked In"

Angel Reese's Rumored NBA Boyfriend Confirms They're "Locked In" As Social Media Falls To Its Knees

Published on November 20, 2025

Source:

NCAA champion, first round draft pick, the face of Reebok women’s basketball, and Sports Illustrated model.

Those are just a few of Angel Reese’s recent accomplishments that make her a catch, and we haven’t even mentioned her viral strut down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Now, it seems that Reese is off the market, according to her rumored NBA player boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr.

The Orlando Magic forward was put on the spot during a recent interview on FanDuel’s Run It Back hosted by former NBA player Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle, when he was asked if it’s true that the two of them are an item. Carter skirted around the answer, but did have a sheepish grin the entire time.

“That’s the homie for sure. We locked in,” Carter said. “Y’all gonna find out when y’all need to find out. We’ll just leave it at that. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure.”

Lou Williams applauded the 26-year-old for switching up the “homie” narrative, saying, “Hey listen, way to clean that up because when you get that text message, ‘Oh, homie?’”

Carter’s statements prove what fans have been piecing together for months after Reese was spotted rocking a Magic hat earlier this month, he was at her 23rd birthday party in May, and he wore a shirt with her face on it while supporting her in July at the WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The young Magic star may not hold the same level of fame as Reese, but like her, he was the seventh draft pick in his class.

He got his start at Duke in 2017 as a five-star recruit, where he only played for a year before declaring for the 2018 NBA draft. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls, where he played until 2021, when he was traded to his current team, the Orlando Magic, and signed a four-year, $50 million rookie-scale extension.

Reese hasn’t addressed her dating life and has stayed pretty quiet during her offseason, as rumors of a WNBA lockout loom due to an expiring CBA and the inability to find equal footing.

See social media’s reaction to the possible new couple below.

Angel Reese’s Rumored NBA Boyfriend Confirms They’re “Locked In” As Social Media Falls To Its Knees was originally published on cassiuslife.com

