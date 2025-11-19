ESPN Benches Stephen A. Smith From “NBA Countdown” & Haters Swear It’s A Demotion

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Looks like ESPN might be moving away from their golden boy… just a bit.

In a shocking move, Stephen A. Smith, the most prominent and high-profile personality at the “worldwide leader in sports,” has been removed from the on-air crew of NBA Countdown.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, just one day before the NBA Countdown was set to make its first show on Wednesday. The boisterous host of First Take who is known not only for his NBA coverage but his personal relationship (whether it be love or hate) with many of the players, would no longer be a part of the ESPN pregame show, Newsweek reports.

The network tried to pitch it as a simple reshuffling of crew members and not a demotion. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote: “Smith will not be a regular on ESPN’s premier NBA pregame show anymore, though he could still make occasional appearances on top basketball studio programs, as well as the Monday Night Football pregame or during other big-time events.”

But it sure sounds like a demotion.

Smith then took to social media to claim that he wasn’t booted from the show but merely asked to be taken off the show so that he could pursue other avenues.