National Adoption Month Highlights Need for Families

November is National Adoption Month, a nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness about the thousands of children and teens in foster care who are waiting for permanent families. Child welfare agencies and advocacy groups are hosting community events, recruitment drives and informational sessions to highlight the need for adoptive parents, particularly for older youth and sibling groups who often face longer waits. Officials say the month is also an opportunity to recognize families formed through adoption and the support services that help them thrive. Organizers hope the spotlight encourages more people to consider adoption and learn how to get involved.