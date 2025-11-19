Listen Live
National Adoption Month Highlights Need for Families

Published on November 19, 2025

National Adoption Awareness Month background, banner, card or poster design template is observed every year during November, to raise awareness about the mission. Vector illustration.
Neelrong28

November is National Adoption Month, a nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness about the thousands of children and teens in foster care who are waiting for permanent families. Child welfare agencies and advocacy groups are hosting community events, recruitment drives and informational sessions to highlight the need for adoptive parents, particularly for older youth and sibling groups who often face longer waits. Officials say the month is also an opportunity to recognize families formed through adoption and the support services that help them thrive. Organizers hope the spotlight encourages more people to consider adoption and learn how to get involved.

