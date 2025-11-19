Listen Live
Close
Local

November Observance Honors American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month background or banner design template is observed every year in November.
Neelrong28

November marks American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month, a nationwide observance recognizing the histories, cultures and contributions of Indigenous peoples. Federal agencies, tribal nations and community organizations are hosting events throughout the month, including cultural exhibitions, language workshops and discussions on issues such as sovereignty, health care and education. Advocates say the observance provides an opportunity to highlight both longstanding traditions and ongoing challenges faced by Native communities. Museums and schools across the country are incorporating programs aimed at expanding public understanding of Native history beyond the classroom. Organizers hope the month fosters deeper appreciation and continued support for Indigenous voices.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
News

Investigative Report: No Evidence Criminal Gang Members Were Arrested During Midnight Chicago ICE Raid

Local

Sheriff McFadden Defends Meeting With DaBaby Amid Controversy

Local

Charlotte Farmers Markets to Offer $50 SNAP Assistance Amid Shutdown

Local

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

'I don't know what I'm going to do': How one Boston mom is bracing for SNAP cuts
Local

Food Resources for Local Families: Care to Share Outreach Center

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

Community Mental Health
34:59
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Social Media & Mental Health

Celebrity

EXCLUSIVE: Dodgers Star Will Smith Admits There’s ‘No Chance’ His Knees Are A Match For Megan Thee Stallion’s

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close