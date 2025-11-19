November Observance Honors American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage

Neelrong28

November marks American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month, a nationwide observance recognizing the histories, cultures and contributions of Indigenous peoples. Federal agencies, tribal nations and community organizations are hosting events throughout the month, including cultural exhibitions, language workshops and discussions on issues such as sovereignty, health care and education. Advocates say the observance provides an opportunity to highlight both longstanding traditions and ongoing challenges faced by Native communities. Museums and schools across the country are incorporating programs aimed at expanding public understanding of Native history beyond the classroom. Organizers hope the month fosters deeper appreciation and continued support for Indigenous voices.