Listen Live
Close
Local

Nationwide Campaign Highlights National Diabetes Month in November

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Diabetes awareness month
Shahid Abdullah

November is National Diabetes Month, a nationwide effort to spotlight a disease affecting more than 38 million Americans. Health officials and advocacy groups are using the month to promote early screening, improved access to care and steps people can take to lower their risk of Type 2 diabetes. Clinics and community organizations are hosting free screenings, nutrition workshops and outreach events aimed at boosting awareness of warning signs such as increased thirst, fatigue and unexplained weight changes. Experts say education remains key as diabetes continues to rise across the country. Organizers hope the month-long campaign encourages healthier habits and timely medical checkups.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
News

Investigative Report: No Evidence Criminal Gang Members Were Arrested During Midnight Chicago ICE Raid

Local

Sheriff McFadden Defends Meeting With DaBaby Amid Controversy

Local

Charlotte Farmers Markets to Offer $50 SNAP Assistance Amid Shutdown

Local

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

'I don't know what I'm going to do': How one Boston mom is bracing for SNAP cuts
Local

Food Resources for Local Families: Care to Share Outreach Center

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

Community Mental Health
34:59
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Social Media & Mental Health

Celebrity

EXCLUSIVE: Dodgers Star Will Smith Admits There’s ‘No Chance’ His Knees Are A Match For Megan Thee Stallion’s

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close