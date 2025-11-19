Nationwide Campaign Highlights National Diabetes Month in November

Shahid Abdullah

November is National Diabetes Month, a nationwide effort to spotlight a disease affecting more than 38 million Americans. Health officials and advocacy groups are using the month to promote early screening, improved access to care and steps people can take to lower their risk of Type 2 diabetes. Clinics and community organizations are hosting free screenings, nutrition workshops and outreach events aimed at boosting awareness of warning signs such as increased thirst, fatigue and unexplained weight changes. Experts say education remains key as diabetes continues to rise across the country. Organizers hope the month-long campaign encourages healthier habits and timely medical checkups.