November Recognizes Americans with Epilepsy

Published on November 19, 2025

Epilepsy Awareness Month
November marks National Epilepsy Awareness Month, a nationwide campaign aimed at increasing understanding of a condition that affects roughly 3.4 million Americans. Advocacy groups are using the month to highlight the importance of early diagnosis, access to treatment and reducing stigma surrounding seizures. Communities across the country are hosting educational events, screening programs and “Go Purple” activities to support those living with epilepsy. Health officials say greater public awareness can help improve safety during seizures and encourage people to seek medical care. Organizers hope the month-long effort will lead to broader support for research and expanded resources for patients and families.

