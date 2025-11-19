Listen Live
November Sheds A Light on World Kindness Day

Published on November 18, 2025

1053rnb app
World kindness day. Random acts of kindness day emblem.
Victoria Kaipetskaya

World Kindness Day was recognized on Thursday, Nov. 13, with events promoting compassion and small acts of goodwill. Schools, nonprofits and local governments encouraged residents to participate in service projects, from writing thank-you notes to volunteering at shelters. Social media campaigns highlighted everyday gestures — holding doors, donating food, or simply checking on a neighbor — as organizers emphasized the day’s goal of fostering connection in a time of widespread division. Established in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, the annual observance aims to inspire people to practice kindness year-round, not just on a single day.

