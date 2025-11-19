Happy Veterans Day

Inna Dodor

Cities across the United States marked Veterans Day on Tuesday with ceremonies honoring the nation’s military service members. Parades, wreath-laying events and moments of silence were held at memorials and town centers, while schools and government offices closed or hosted their own tributes. In many communities, veterans spoke about the importance of recognizing both past and present service, noting the ongoing challenges faced by those returning from deployment. Officials urged residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans and their families. The holiday, observed each year on Nov. 11, commemorates the end of World War I and honors all who have served.

