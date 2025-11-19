Listen Live
Happy Veterans Day

Published on November 18, 2025

Background for Memorial Day posters, Veterans Day banners, and patriotic holiday designs. American flag on black background with copy space honoring soldiers and veterans.
Inna Dodor

Cities across the United States marked Veterans Day on Tuesday with ceremonies honoring the nation’s military service members. Parades, wreath-laying events and moments of silence were held at memorials and town centers, while schools and government offices closed or hosted their own tributes. In many communities, veterans spoke about the importance of recognizing both past and present service, noting the ongoing challenges faced by those returning from deployment. Officials urged residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans and their families. The holiday, observed each year on Nov. 11, commemorates the end of World War I and honors all who have served.

