Limits on N.C. City Officials’ Authority Over ICE and Border Patrol

PETER ZAY

Federal immigration operations by Border Patrol and ICE in Charlotte have raised alarm amid reports of racial profiling, detentions and property damage. But local leaders say their ability to intervene is sharply limited, according to WBTV. Meeting Monday, Nov. 17, city officials explained that North Carolina’s Dillon Rule restricts what municipalities can do, giving cities only the powers explicitly granted by the state. As a result, Charlotte cannot issue executive orders or adopt “sanctuary”-style policies seen in some Home Rule cities, such as Chicago, which have broader authority unless state law forbids it. In contrast, Dillon Rule cities operate with far less local control.

