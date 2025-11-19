Revised Count Shows 30K Students Absent Monday From Local Schools

xphotoz

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday that more than 30,000 students were absent on Monday—about 9,500 more than first reported. According to WBTV, the district updated the figure overnight, revising the count to 30,399 absences, though officials noted the number remains unofficial until confirmed by the state. CMS did not say whether the spike was related to a Border Patrol immigration operation that began Saturday in Charlotte and surrounding areas. The operation, called “Charlotte’s Web,” has drawn community concern. On Tuesday, hundreds of students at four schools—East Mecklenburg, Philip O. Berry Academy, Ballantyne Ridge, and Northwest School of the Arts—walked out in protest.

Read the full story here