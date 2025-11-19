Listen Live
Close
Local

Revised Count Shows 30K Students Absent Monday From Local Schools

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Close up on school bus with stop sign
xphotoz

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday that more than 30,000 students were absent on Monday—about 9,500 more than first reported. According to WBTV, the district updated the figure overnight, revising the count to 30,399 absences, though officials noted the number remains unofficial until confirmed by the state. CMS did not say whether the spike was related to a Border Patrol immigration operation that began Saturday in Charlotte and surrounding areas. The operation, called “Charlotte’s Web,” has drawn community concern. On Tuesday, hundreds of students at four schools—East Mecklenburg, Philip O. Berry Academy, Ballantyne Ridge, and Northwest School of the Arts—walked out in protest.

Read the full story here

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Local

Charlotte Farmers Markets to Offer $50 SNAP Assistance Amid Shutdown

Local

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

News

Investigative Report: No Evidence Criminal Gang Members Were Arrested During Midnight Chicago ICE Raid

Community Mental Health
34:59
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Social Media & Mental Health

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

'I don't know what I'm going to do': How one Boston mom is bracing for SNAP cuts
Local

Food Resources for Local Families: Care to Share Outreach Center

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close