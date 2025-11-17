Oh, So NOW Donald Trump Wants The Epstein Files Released

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Last Friday, we at NewsOne asked a simple question:

If President Donald Trump is innocent, why is his administration fighting so hard to block the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein?

Many people, including journalists for various media outlets and people across social media, asked similar questions regarding why the president and his top officials were calling Republicans like Rep. Lauren Boebert into the Situation Room to discuss the discharge petition to release the files that she and three other Republicans supported. Why was Trump doing so much to publicly and privately oppose the vote to release the files if the whole controversy is all just a “Democrat hoax,” as he has claimed countless times?

Well, according to the New York Times, Trump has changed his mind, and now he wants the files released.

On Sunday, Trump took to his social media platform to urge House Republicans to vote to release files related to the sex offender “because we have nothing to hide.”

“It’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,’” Trump wrote.

Mind you, just Friday, Trump was signaling that he would have the U.S. Department of Justice launch an investigation into Democratic leaders like Bill and Hilary Clinton and the ties he, for whatever reason, believes they might have to Epstein.

So, in just a few short days, Trump has gone from “the whole Epstein saga is a hoax, so don’t release the files,” to “it’s a hoax except for the Democrats doing it; that part is for real,” to “it’s still all a hoax, but go ahead and release the files. Just don’t forget that Democrats are bad.”

The annoying thing about this is that the Trump administration will pretend the president supported the release of the files all along. Trump’s minions will be in lockstep, spinning disingenuous nonsense that suggests Trump had an original thought and decided all on his own accord that the files should be released for the public to see. We’re all supposed to pretend it’s not crystal clear that Trump is doing this 180 because he sees the tide turning against him, especially since the House Oversight Committee released emails last week in which Epstein himself suggested that Trump had been in his home often enough to know of the sex abuse of underage girls that went on there.

Trump is also fully aware that it’s not just “Radical Left Lunatics” who are pressuring the Justice Department to release the files. Besides Boebert, Reps. Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Nancy Mace are the Republicans who have seemingly turned on the president over the Epstein debacle.

Boebert, Greene, and Mace are not reasonable people. They’re MAGA morons who hoot and holler during presidential addresses, call Muslim congresswomen the “Jihad squad,” challenge Democratic legislators to “take it outside” during congressional sessions, lie about Antifa, and suggest that the entire Democratic Party killed Charlie Kirk. If Trump is losing the support of bigoted right-wing imbeciles who would probably prefer their MAGA hats in tinfoil — I mean, who else does he have?

From the Times:

The Republican base remains split over the files, and the tension has led to a falling-out between Mr. Trump and one of his closest political allies, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. On Sunday, minutes after Mr. Trump publicly reversed course on the Epstein files, he said on social media that Ms. Greene “is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems.” Mr. Trump has escalated his attacks on Ms. Greene in the past week, calling her a “traitor,” something that she says has led to death threats. Ms. Greene is far from the only Republican lawmaker pushing to release the files. Hours before Mr. Trump’s announcement on Sunday evening, Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who has helped lead efforts in Congress to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files, suggested on ABC’s “This Week” that “100 or more” House Republicans could support such a measure this week despite opposition from the president. “The record of this vote will last longer than Donald Trump’s presidency,” he said.

Suddenly supporting the vote is just Trump going along to get along, hoping the latest Epstein uproar simply blows over while he bides his time. After all, this DOJ is Trump’s DOJ. Who knows how long Justice Department officials will drag their feet before releasing documents we would just have to trust aren’t redacting information that would implicate the MAGA messiah. And that’s assuming both Republican-controlled chambers of Congress pass the vote. As the Times noted, “Even if the bill were to pass the House, it would face longer odds in the Senate, where 60 votes would be needed to bring up the bill. Democrats hold 47 seats, so even if all of them back the measure, they would still need 13 Republicans to join them.”

Trump might just be calling everyone’s bluff because he understands that the couple of things he’s been good at are lining his administration with loyal sycophants and keeping the GOP in check by taking advantage of Republican leaders not having a modicum of shame or personal integrity.

And that’s why this circus will continue no matter what happens with the Epstein scandal. The White House is full of clowns, and the show must go on.

Oh, So NOW Donald Trump Wants The Epstein Files Released was originally published on newsone.com