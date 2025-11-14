Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Ciara & Victoria Monét Have A Candid Chat About Motherhood

Ciara Reveals She Had To Learn To Embrace Her ‘Jello Belly’ In Candid Convo With Victoria Monét

Ciara and Victoria Monét sat down for a candid conversation about motherhood, career and self-care in a relatable interview on Level Up Radio.

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Ciara and Victoria Monet
Source: Ciara and Victoria Monet

Ciara and Victoria Monét sat down for a candid conversation about motherhood and the two opened up about motherhood in a way many mothers can relate to. While a clip of Ciara and Monet putting their knees to the test has gone viral, their convo was so much deeper than that.

During the honest chat, on Level Up Radio, Ciara revealed she learned to embrace, including what she described as her “jello belly.”

Related Stories

“My stomach will never be what it was before I had babies,” she revealed while discussing the things she’s stopped worrying about. “Listen, we keeps it cute under the shirts. I keep it cute under the high-waisted jeans, but the belly will never be the same,” She explained. “Underneath my t-shirts the facts are it’s a little like the skin ain’t quite tight like you know so I’ve stopped worrying about that because I cannot like it’s just what it is these are my beauty marks right so I’m like okay I’ve embraced that I find ways to like dress around it and for myself and so I love that I’ve stopped worrying about it.”

The “Body Party” singer decided to share that information because she knows there are so many women who could relate to it. According to Ci Ci, her first child Future Jr. laid on one side of her stomach. And after four children, her stretch marks are the inspiration behind her vulnerable song, “Beauty Marks.”

While Victoria Monét has abs of steel after one child, she can certainly relate to the pressure women and entertainers feel, even if it’s something as simple as face tuning a photo or using filers. “The fact that we are basing our idea of perfection on people who don’t even look like that themselves. You know what I’m saying? Because look at the cover of a magazine. It’s like you know that they’ve smoothed the skin and they inched it in and they you know the apps. We know a little touch. Yeah. You know what I’m saying? So, and that’s perfectly fine because most of the world won’t ever see you in person. So, do your thing. But also just know that not to base your beauty standards on something that’s not real. The filters, the That’s it. Because we’re real out here and once you step out of the matrix, you’ll see that it’s beautiful.”

The duo also teased their upcoming collaboration, which has fans on the edge of their seats. Watch the full conversation, below:

Ciara Reveals She Had To Learn To Embrace Her ‘Jello Belly’ In Candid Convo With Victoria Monét was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

News

Investigative Report: No Evidence Criminal Gang Members Were Arrested During Midnight Chicago ICE Raid

Local

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

Local

Charlotte Farmers Markets to Offer $50 SNAP Assistance Amid Shutdown

Community Mental Health
34:59
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Social Media & Mental Health

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

'I don't know what I'm going to do': How one Boston mom is bracing for SNAP cuts
Local

Food Resources for Local Families: Care to Share Outreach Center

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close