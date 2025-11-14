Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
1 of 13

GQ’s Men of the Year issue is celebrating 30 years.

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood put on their best ’90s fit and made their way to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for GQ’s Men of the Year party. Held on Thursday, Nov. 13, the theme of the party was Party Like It’s 1995, prompting stars to show out in some extravagant silk shirts, velvet tailoring, leather jackets, and, of course, archival fashion.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Men of the Year, the magazine held a party with a throwback “’90s Hollywood” dress code and a musical performance from MJ Lenderman. Honorees Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Oscar Isaac, Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, and Clipse were all in attendance, along with a slew of other celebrities and fashionistas.

Halle Bailey was in the building, sparkling in a gold strapless gown and glowy makeup.

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

According to reports from Variety, guests were treated to “caviar bumps, martinis, and roaming trays stacked with mini grilled cheeses and bite-size sliders.” There aren’t many details about what went down once the party started, but red carpet photos prove that stars were fully immersed in the theme of the evening, celebrating 30 years of MOTY by taking a trip back to the ’90s.

Peep more photos of attendees at the big bash after the flip.

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Lizzo

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Shaboozey

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

GQ's Men of the Year 2025
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Coco Jones

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Taylor Rooks

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Anderson Paak

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jesse Williams

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year – Arrivals
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Jhené Aiko

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Regé-Jean Page

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Winnie Harlow

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Julez Smith

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-GQ
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Offset

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Tems

The post Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party appeared first on Bossip.

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Local

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

Community Mental Health
34:59
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Social Media & Mental Health

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

Local

Charlotte Farmers Markets to Offer $50 SNAP Assistance Amid Shutdown

News

ICYMI: US-Born Houston Teen, Father Beaten By ICE During Traffic Stop 

15 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close