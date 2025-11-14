Kanye West has been put on notice by the Brazilian government. Officials have warned him not to promote Nazism at his upcoming show in São Paulo.

As per TMZ, Kanye West has been threatened with arrest if he brings any antisemitism onstage. The São Paulo State Public Prosecutor’s Office stated he will be detained if he performs his unreleased track “Heil Hitler.” São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes also made it clear that the city will not tolerate hate speech from anyone, regardless of celebrity. “No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to City Hall,” he said in a statement.

The mayor added that local authorities will be fully prepared to enforce the order if Kanye crosses the line. “We do not accept it, and we will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo,” he explained. According to Metropoles, event organizers Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos were separately warned that they, too, could face arrest if Kanye violates the restrictions.

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s plans in Brazil have hit turbulence. His original venue, Interlagos Racetrack, pulled out earlier this year specifically over concerns stemming from his antisemitic behavior.

Brazil Warns Kanye West: Don’t Bring Nazi Symbolism To São Paulo was originally published on hiphopwired.com