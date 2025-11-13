Listen Live
Close
Local

Former UNC Player Spends $10M on Private Island

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
ACC Basketball Tournament - Semifinals
Streeter Lecka

Former North Carolina basketball standout Reggie Bullock has revealed his completed $10 million private island off the coast of Belize. Bullock, who played for the Tar Heels from 2010 to 2013, showcased “Bullock Island” in a video tour that quickly gained attention on YouTube and social media, per WBTV. Located near the village of Placencia, the property features a main house, five cabanas, a basketball court and a beach bar. In the video, shared by YouTuber Will Mitchell, Bullock said he originally built the island as a personal retreat but now plans to make it available to travelers.

Click here to read the full story

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Local

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

Community Mental Health
34:59
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Social Media & Mental Health

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

Local

Charlotte Farmers Markets to Offer $50 SNAP Assistance Amid Shutdown

olympia d
Local

Olympia D’s Sit Down Conversation With Livingstone President

(052610 Lawrence, MA) Jordan Pe˚a was hit by a car in front of this driveway on Fern Street and was tossed by the crash into the fire hydrant, Wednesday, May 26, 2010. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings.
Local

Car Crash Into Fire Hydrant Floods Mecklenburg County Road

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close