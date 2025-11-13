Former UNC Player Spends $10M on Private Island

Streeter Lecka

Former North Carolina basketball standout Reggie Bullock has revealed his completed $10 million private island off the coast of Belize. Bullock, who played for the Tar Heels from 2010 to 2013, showcased “Bullock Island” in a video tour that quickly gained attention on YouTube and social media, per WBTV. Located near the village of Placencia, the property features a main house, five cabanas, a basketball court and a beach bar. In the video, shared by YouTuber Will Mitchell, Bullock said he originally built the island as a personal retreat but now plans to make it available to travelers.

