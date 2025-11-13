Listen Live
$207M auto company relocation to Charlotte to create 1,200 jobs

Published on November 13, 2025

Scout Motors, a growing automotive manufacturer, will relocate its headquarters to Charlotte in a $207 million project expected to bring 1,200 jobs by 2030. According to WBTV, the company will establish its new home base at Plaza Midwood Commonwealth near East Independence Boulevard, serving as a center for leadership and innovation. Average salaries are projected to reach nearly $173,000. Initial hiring and construction are slated to begin in 2026, with full operations ramping up over the following years. City and state officials said the move marks a major boost to Charlotte’s expanding automotive and technology sectors.

To read the full story, click here

