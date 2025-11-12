DOJ Investigating Protest During Turning Point USA Event

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Look, it couldn’t possibly be more abundantly clear that, under President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice has prioritized cases that bolster the political narratives of the MAGA world over, well, cases that actually matter. We’re talking about the same DOJ that, twice, tried and failed to successfully prosecute a man who threw a Subway sandwich at an immigration agent, a “crime” plenty of people laughed at, but nobody cared about outside of MAGA-fied bootlickers who are still pretending Jan. 6 wasn’t a terrorist attack inspired by the president himself.

So, it should surprise absolutely no one that, according to the New York Times, the DOJ announced Tuesday that it will investigate an incident at the University of California, Berkeley, where protesters confronted attendees of a campus event hosted by Turning Point USA, the right-wing organization founded by Charlie Kirk. Now, under normal circumstances, a DOJ investigation might indicate that something serious happened on the university’s campus that night. There must have been heinous acts of violence committed that threatened the very lives of victims who were left injured, traumatized, and thoroughly terrorized. Police officers must have been beaten and attacked with tasers. Barricades must have been breached. Move over, Jan. 6, because the real rioters of Berkeley are here to show you how it’s done Antifa style.

Or, you know, maybe it was just a couple of fights that broke out, leading to a few immediate arrests, or whatever.

From the Times:

Late on Monday afternoon, anticipating that the event would draw protesters, police began cordoning off an area outside Zellerbach Hall, on the Berkeley campus’s Sproul Plaza. But when organizers had difficulty scanning tickets, a line began snaking out from the theater and friction grew between attendees and protesters. Dan Mogulof, a spokesman for the university, said there had been “a single violent incident” involving two people on a sidewalk just off campus property, and that they had been arrested by the city of Berkeley’s police department. He said that two others had been arrested by the campus police for minor, nonviolent infractions.

Yet, Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the DOJ’s civil rights division, wrote on X that the division would “investigate what happened here,” and that she sees several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in CA.”

And there it is. Antifa.

There must have been a reason why the federal government would get involved in a local matter that had already been handled by local law enforcement. The incident gave the Trump administration a fresh opportunity to invoke its favorite boogeyman organization that doesn’t actually exist, despite Trump and his minions’ numerous attempts at declaring it to be a “terrorist organization.”

Antifa isn’t real.

Sure, it might have been a popular hashtag some time ago, and there may be a few small activist groups that have used the term as a moniker, but there is zero evidence that it is the well-funded organization of left-wing terrorists that Trump, his administration and his QMoron followers characterize it as. Antifa is nothing more than a convenient label for Trump and his supporters to slap on any protester, activist or agitator who is of an ideology they don’t agree with, and they do so while being seemingly oblivious of the fact that being anti-fascist is actually a good thing.

Dhillon is just randomly invoking the name Antifa just to smear protesters at an event some 900 people attended, and one Mogulof said “went on safely, successfully and without disruption.”

Even in the video included in the post Dhillon retweeted, all that can be seen is protesters and attendees in a crowd of smoke, which might have been mildly scary if not for the fact that the smoke was coming from the exhaust pipe of a single car in the street.

For what it’s worth, according to KQED, organizers of the protests claimed it was actually even attendees who instigated the tensions with protesters.

“Pro-TPUSA people tried to agitate members of the crowd, but for the most part, attendees just ignored them, gently led them out of the crowd, and carried on with chants and dancing. Our event, which lasted more than five hours without major incident, was a positive affirmation of our diverse and supportive community,” SF Bay Activists Media Team wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

Either way, the university said it has launched an investigation of its own and will cooperate with federal investigators as well.

“The University is conducting a full investigation and intends to fully cooperate with and assist any federal investigations and the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force to identify the outside agitators responsible for attempting to disrupt last night’s TPUSA event,” Mogulof told KQED in a statement. “UC Berkeley will take all appropriate steps to safeguard the right of every member of our community to speak and assemble freely.”

Mind you, as we previously reported, Turning Point USA and its Sambolicious offshoot BLEXIT have already revealed plans to invade HBCU campuses across the country as part of an “Educate to Liberate Tour” aimed at making MAGA cultists out of Black students, which was also probably the agenda of a group that calls itself the “Fearless Debaters,” which, in September, got chased off of the campus of Tennessee State University after showing up there without the school’s permission.

Don’t hold your breath waiting on the DOJ to investigate any of that, though.

Trump’s DOJ had previously launched an investigation into the University of California over the school’s effort to recruit a racially diverse faculty. (The horror.) The department has investigated several other colleges and universities for similar reasons.

Other DOJ activities that have been prioritized in Trump’s second term include its decision to end Biden-era police-accountability agreements with Minneapolis and Louisville, Ky., that came as a result of extensive investigations following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. That move came just one day after it was announced that the very same DOJ approved a nearly $5 million settlement for the family of Ashli Babbitt—the Jan. 6 Capitol rioter who got herself shot and killed by a Capitol police officer, Lt. Michael Byrd, while climbing over a barricade inside the Capitol building that rioters were warned not to breach. And in April, the Justice Department ended a wastewater settlement for a mostly Black Alabama town, falsely calling it “environmental justice as viewed through a distorting, DEI lens,” simply because environmental racism was addressed in the reaching of the settlement.

The U.S. Department of Justice was never meant to be used this way. It’s not supposed to be the legal extension of the president’s warped ideology. Under Trump, that’s exactly what the DOJ has been reduced to, which is just one of the many reasons Trump has been accused of running a fascist regime rather than a presidential administration.

