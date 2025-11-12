This TikTok drama is messier than a holiday family dinner, and influencer Brenay Kennard is learning that virality can come with a $1.75 million price tag.







Source: @lifeofbrenay / Instagram

According to a press release from the Law Office of Robnetta B. Jones, a North Carolina jury ruled in favor of Akira Montague, a Durham mom of two who claimed that Kennard used her friendship and influencer clout to seduce Montague’s then-husband, Timothy Montague.

Source: Courtesy / Wukela Communications

Montague claimed that Kennard flaunted their affair on social media and alleged that the TikToker brazenly filmed content with Timothy inside Akira’s home while she was asleep. Through her lawyers Montague claimed that Kennard shared posts online that led to harassment and death threats against her and her children.

The News-Observer reports that Kennard was found guilty of “criminal conversation,” which is legal talk for having sex with someone’s spouse. She was also charged with “alienation of affection,” a rare claim that lets a spouse sue someone for breaking up their marriage.

“This judgment isn’t about revenge, it’s about accountability,” Jones said in a statement, calling the win “a victory for women across America who too often suffer similar betrayals.”

According to People, the jury deliberated for less than two hours before hitting Kennard with a $1.5 million penalty for alienation of affection and another $250,000 for criminal conversation. The influencer, who has over three million followers on TikTok and Instagram, represented herself during the trial. Clearly, the jury wasn’t swayed by her “it’s not my fault” defense.

Kennard told People that she believes the verdict was “outrageous” and “all about money,” insisting that Akira’s marriage was “falling apart for years.” But the jury wasn’t buying it.

As reported by The News & Observer, after the verdict was read, Montague’s supporters broke into cheers and chants of “Team A-kira!” in the courtroom.

So, moral of the story? North Carolina doesn’t mess around with dirty doggin’. The next time a TikTok influencer thinks about posting a “Get Ready With Me” while someone else’s husband is in the background, maybe remember: some content just ain’t worth $1.75 million.

