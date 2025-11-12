Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Jeffrey Epstein's Emails Reveal That Trump knew about girls

Tick-Tock: Trump Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein’s Emails Alleging That He ‘Knew About The Girls’ Including One Of Epstein’s Victims

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

Donald Trump is working harder to keep the Jeffrey Epstein files under wraps than any campaign promise or policy initiative that he’s ever dangled in front of the American public. Wonder why that is…?

According to the New York Times, there are some sordid details that perhaps President Orange Fanta doesn’t want coming to light. However, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee don’t mind spilling the tea on his behalf. On Wednesday, those Democrats released several Epstein emails that point to Trump’s knowledge about the young girls who were being abused at the deceased financier’s home. One that states Trump “spent hours at my house” with one of the women who has accused Epstein of abuse, and another email which stated Trump “knew about the girls.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt publicly identified the victim in question as Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life back in April of this year.

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre,” Ms. Leavitt said. “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

We don’t believe for a second that Donald John Trump has ever kicked anyone out of his club for being a creep. Hell, from what we know of how President p****y-grabber talks about women, he IS the creep! Why would he cast out a member of his own clan? It makes no sense, and we’re not buying it.

The House is back in session today to vote on the ongoing government shutdown, but there is no doubt that those emails were released promptly to have a specific effect. One, the party likely wants to take the heat off of the Senate Democrats, who caved and voted alongside Republicans to reopen the government. Secondly, to drop a political Uno “reverse” card on

The post Tick-Tock: Trump Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein’s Emails Alleging That He ‘Knew About The Girls’ Including One Of Epstein’s Victims appeared first on Bossip.

Tick-Tock: Trump Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein’s Emails Alleging That He ‘Knew About The Girls’ Including One Of Epstein’s Victims was originally published on bossip.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Community Mental Health
34:59
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Social Media & Mental Health

Local

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

(052610 Lawrence, MA) Jordan Pe˚a was hit by a car in front of this driveway on Fern Street and was tossed by the crash into the fire hydrant, Wednesday, May 26, 2010. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings.
Local

Car Crash Into Fire Hydrant Floods Mecklenburg County Road

Trending
12 Items

Trending

Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

olympia d
Local

Olympia D’s Sit Down Conversation With Livingstone President

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close