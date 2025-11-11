How YOU doin’?!

A medical professional is backing up Wendy Williams’ claims that she’s not cognitively impaired, and fans of the former talk show host are rejoicing.

The former talk show host reportedly does not have frontotemporal dementia, the medical condition a judge has used to justify keeping her in a guardianship for more than 3 years. According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that a top neurologist concluded she does not have the disorder that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Williams recently completed a battery of tests in NYC, which reportedly led to the neurologist concluding she does not have frontotemporal dementia.

These findings conflict with an earlier test where she tested positive for the condition, according to Wendy’s guardian. The outlet spoke to multiple experts about frontotemporal dementia, who all said that the condition never gets better, only worse.

Williams’ legal team is preparing to file legal documents with the court in the next 2 weeks, which will pave the way for a hearing where they will ask the judge to terminate her guardianship. If the judge refuses to end the guardianship, lawyer Joe Tacopina will then demand a jury trial to ask jurors to free Wendy.

The National Radio Hall of Famer has been speaking out against her guardianship for years now, insisting she’s far from cognitively impaired.

Back in January, Wendy called into The Breakfast Club with her niece, Alex Finnie, saying she was unable to leave her current location due to her being under conservatorship.

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said about her current situation. “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Her niece added that the facility where Wendy is staying is highly secured and that her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has full control over her communications.

“This system is broken,” Wendy went on to say at the time. “What they’re doing to me is emotional abuse.”

