Source: iOne Digital / Radio

It’s the season of giving, and 105.3 R&B is making a contribution to for families to feast in the queen city.

All this week, it’s your Thanksgiving Meal A Day Giveaway, where each day, one lucky family will win a full Thanksgiving dinner from Cuzzo’s Cuisine. Turkey, fixings, and the whole feast.

And since laughter feeds the soul too, you’ll also score tickets to see Roy Wood Jr. on his Man of Many Fathers Book Tour at The Fillmore Charlotte, Friday, November 28. Just listen to Olympia D all week for the Thanksgiving Sounder, and be the correct caller to win.

Celebrate the season, share the love, and give thanks with Cuzzos Cuisine, where everyone is family and 105.3 R&B, Charlotte’s Best Throwbacks and Today’s R&B.

LISTEN LIVE TO 105.3 RNB