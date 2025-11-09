RHOP Exclusive: Angel Admits To Feeling Body Shamed By Gizelle’s ‘Catfish’ Comments, Talks Temple Tension With Dr. Wendy





#RHOP’s Angel Massie is setting the record straight on her headline-making “Catfish” clash with Gizelle Bryant sharing why she felt “big sister” betrayed by the O.G. and opening up about her lingering Temple tension with Dr. Wendy Osefo.

Source: Shannon Finney While she entered the show hoping to connect with the fellow housewives, she had an uncomfortable clash with Gizelle Bryant who “Catfish” questioned whether a photo of Angel on the Internet had been altered. While chatting with BOSSIP, Angel clarified that the image shown on television was not the same one she posted. “The photo that they were talking about at the table was actually a photo that our family photographer took,” she explained. “It was a photo of me and my daughter celebrating her first birthday, and they clipped it and they edited the photo so that you could just see my face. I think it was a photo of me, Tia, and someone else that they thought was joining the franchise. So that was the photo that we were referring to.” She continued, “You see me saying, like, no, I didn’t edit the photo. Maybe I made it a little brighter because the editing was dark. Everybody uses a little razzle-dazzle to tweak the things that they want to tweak on social media, and I’m not immune from it. I’m not going to sit up there and be like, no, the photo isn’t edited. It just was the wrong photo that was shown. So to everybody being shady, that is the real deal.” Not only that, she noted that the picutre shown was indeed heavily photoshpped, and taken during her pregnancy when she wanted some additional polish to her picture. Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo Angel also explained to BOSSIP why she’d hoped someone like Gizelle would be a “big sister’ to her, despite her reputation of being perenially petty. “Because she did not treat me that way up until this point in front of my face,” Angel told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I just felt like perhaps this could be a bond and I could appreciate her for more than what people tend to say about her. I came into this experience with an open mind, a beginner’s mind, an open heart. And while I was warned that she’s extremely messy, I came in giving her the benefit of the doubt.” The misunderstanding struck a deeper chord for Angel, who was still adjusting to life as a new mother when the conversation took place and admitted to feeling bodyshamed by the #RHOP OG. “It felt like I was body shamed,” she told. BOSSIP. “Throughout the evolution of my Instagram, you see me get small, you see me get big, you see me go up, you see me go down. I’m every woman. Every woman goes through changes with her weight, and I am just representative of what every woman experiences.” She added that the follow-up discussion the next morning came at a particularly emotional moment, causing her to burst into tears. “I had just finished pumping. I had just finished FaceTiming my daughter, which is why you see on social media I put a little picture up of my daughter on FaceTime. I was in my feelings because I missed my kids,” she recalled. “It wasn’t that I was sad or insecure or ashamed. I was really disappointed because I wanted our relationship to go in a different direction.” Similarly, Her dynamic with Dr. Wendy Osefo has been equally complicated as the two Temple University grads briefly found common ground before friction returned.

Speaking with BOSSIP, Angel began her remarks about Wendy with a measured comment that seemed to allude to Wendy’s recent fraud arrest, saying simply, “I wish her the best.”



From there, the conversation turned to a #RHOP pre-Preakness party when Wendy interjected during a moment of reconciliation between Angel and her friend K, who had previously made “chin check” comments about her. Angel said she took offense to Wendy stepping into a situation that had nothing to do with her.



“For her to say that she’s concerned because I didn’t keep the same energy, I just didn’t feel like it was her place to step into it. When you see two Black women making up and trying to be positive with each other, like just let it be. And if you really have some concern, pull me to the side and say something. Don’t try to call me fake, which is essentially what she tried to call me.”

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo



The newcomer added that what bothered her most wasn’t Wendy’s critique itself, but what she saw as a resistance to positivity.

“I think that it’s petty,” she said about the fellow housewife who questioned whether she obtained her Temple degree. “And what’s really concerning is not wanting to see two strong Black women make up. That’s what’s concerning.”



Angel recalled that despite the confrontation, she and Wendy did appear to find common ground during filming.

“At Preakness, Wendy and I made up, right? We talked to each other. I told her I felt like she was coming for me. She said she felt like I was coming for her. It was a misunderstanding. And then I showed up to the airport and nothing,” Angel explained. “There is an up and down nature of our relationship that’s a little bit confusing because I don’t see the moments where she’s talking about me behind my back until the show airs. The energy that I’m receiving is confusing because I’m like, girl, I thought we were good.”



She went on to clarify that her tension with Wendy is not an extension of her friend K’s issues with the Housewife.

“A lot of people would like to say that my issue is K’s issue, and it’s not the same,” Angel said. “I actually came in here despite any issues that K had with Wendy. I came in with an open heart. I wouldn’t have driven two hours to her house if that wasn’t the case. Even when we’re walking on the path, I say to K, ‘Just talk to her. Figure out what’s going on and let that be the end of it.’ But for whatever reason, I think maybe she came in with some preconceived notions about me.” Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

While social media has portrayed her as too soft or overly focused on her marriage, Angel rejects the idea that she’s timid or withdrawn. “I’m not this Eeyore type of person ” she told BOSSIP. “I like to have fun. I just would love for the narrative that I’m someone who is miserable to go away because my life is great. This is just a snippet in the time of me meeting these ladies. And let’s not forget, I had only known them for less than a month.” Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo and stream next day on Peacock.

The post #RHOP Exclusive: Angel Admits To Feeling Body Shamed By Gizelle’s ‘Catfish’ Comments, Talks Temple Tension With Dr. Wendy appeared first on Bossip.

#RHOP Exclusive: Angel Admits To Feeling Body Shamed By Gizelle’s ‘Catfish’ Comments, Talks Temple Tension With Dr. Wendy was originally published on bossip.com