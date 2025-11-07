Drake’s Jumps Back Into Acting With Comedic Role In “The Office Movers” Series

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Since dominating the music industry in the 2010s, Drake has stepped away from his roots as a child actor —but that ends now.

He proved he’s still got some acting chops with a scene in the Canadian show The Office Movers, which dropped its second season on the Crave app today. As the title suggests, Drake plays a mover clad in a blue-collar staple: a tan Carhartt jacket. While waving a clipboard, he confronts another guy with a hilariously incoherent, demanding rant about his faith in the people he works with.

“Like, you guys have movers, but do you guys have guys, you know, like real guys?” Drake asks.

Bewildered, another actor — who happens to be one of the show’s creators — again informs him that he’s got said guys outside the building, ready to work.

“I just came from outside, I didn’t see no real guys out there,” Drake responds after dismissively laughing.

He adds, “My guys are outside for real… I’m trying to show you the difference.”

Drake continues to break down the etymology of the word ‘guy,’ name-dropping late Canadian hockey player Guy Lafleur and Food Network’s gawd, Guy Fieri.

“It’s not making sense to you?” Drake asks. “Maybe I’m not even speaking English. I don’t know. Maybe I’m speaking Guyanese. Everything we use to live is made in Guywan. I’m losing it, bro.”

The award-winning show just premiered its second season, and the network has enough faith in the series that a third season has already been greenlit.

It follows the comedic writer-producer duo and brothers Jermaine “Jae” and Trevaunn “Trey” Richards on their journey working in Toronto’s commercial moving industry as Everett and Eric Saunders.

Justin Stockman, Bell Media’s Vice President of Content Development & Programming, describes the “hilarious slapstick comedy” as content that “sharp, culture-savvy comedy keeps the show perfectly tuned to the pulse of the moment, and we’re ecstatic they’ve landed a special appearance by one of Canada’s most iconic cultural ambassadors.”

As for Drake, we’re still awaiting his solo album Iceman, rumored to drop before the year’s end. It will mark his first solo album since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. He has released Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, which also had its own European tour over the summer.

Drake’s Jumps Back Into Acting With Comedic Role In “The Office Movers” Series was originally published on cassiuslife.com