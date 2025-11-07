Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore SNAP Benefits by Friday

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

The Trump administration is pushing back against a federal court order that requires it to fully fund this month’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, even as several states began issuing payments to recipients. The ongoing standoff has left millions of Americans uncertain about whether their food assistance will continue amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. ruled earlier this week that the federal government must distribute full November SNAP payments by Friday, citing the critical need for food security among low-income households. The order came after multiple cities and nonprofit organizations sued the administration for its decision to issue only partial payments—roughly 65% of the monthly amount—due to funding shortfalls caused by the shutdown.

The Trump administration responded swiftly, filing an appeal Friday morning to suspend the judge’s ruling. In its request, the Justice Department argued that the court’s directive violated the separation of powers, claiming the judiciary cannot force the executive branch to spend funds that Congress has not appropriated.

“This unprecedented injunction makes a mockery of the separation of powers,” the administration said in its filing. “Courts hold neither the power to appropriate nor the power to spend.”

Despite the administration’s objections, some states acted quickly to get the benefits out to residents. In Wisconsin, officials confirmed that some recipients began seeing their full November payments in their accounts overnight. “We’ve received confirmation that payments went through, including members reporting they can now see their balances,” said Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for Governor Tony Evers.

Michigan officials also said they were prepared to issue the full benefits once federal funds arrived. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services directed its vendor to distribute payments within 48 hours of receiving funds, starting with recipients scheduled to receive their benefits on the third, fifth, and seventh of the month. Others will follow on their regular payment dates.

The dispute stems from the administration’s earlier decision to limit November SNAP payments to only what could be covered by an existing $4.6 billion contingency fund. Federal officials claimed they lacked the authority to use other sources of money, saying only Congress can approve additional spending. Full SNAP funding typically costs between $8.5 and $9 billion per month.

Judge McConnell’s ruling, along with a similar decision from another federal court last week, directed the administration to use its emergency reserves to issue full benefits. The judges also allowed flexibility to draw from other funds to prevent disruptions in aid for the approximately 42 million Americans who rely on the program.

As the legal fight continues, many advocacy groups warn that further delays could have serious consequences for families already struggling to put food on the table. “This program is a lifeline for one in eight Americans,” one food security advocate said. “Any lapse, even for a few days, could mean missed meals for millions.”

For now, recipients in some states are seeing relief, while others wait to find out whether the federal government will comply with the court’s order or succeed in its appeal. What happens next will likely depend on how the appeals court responds—and whether Congress acts to end the shutdown that created the crisis in the first place.

