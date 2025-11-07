Listen Live
Trump Ordered by federal judge To Fund SNAP By Friday

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Published on November 7, 2025

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images/Bennett Raglin/Getty Im / Getty

The loss of SNAP benefits has been looming large for weeks now as the Republican-led government shutdown has put food insecurity at the top of list of things concerning Americans. Millions of families, including MAGA families, are at risk of not being able to afford groceries for themselves and their children as a result of Trump’s flagrant apathy toward public services.

According to ABC News, a federal judge has ruled that Trump has until Friday (today) to make a full payment to continue SNAP benefit funding.

“People have gone without for too long, not making payments to them for even another day is simply unacceptable,” said U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr.  

Judge McConnell also gave a full-throated rebuke of Trump’s open defiance of the court’s decision before a ruling had even been rendered.

“In fact, the day before the compliance was ordered, the president stated his intent to defy the court order when he said, ‘SNAP payments will be given only when the government opens,'” the judge said.

Fortunately, there are still people with resources who aren’t as wrathful against poor and working-class families as Trump.

WSBTV is reporting that writer, director, and film producer Tyler Perry has opened his wallet to drop $1.4 million on Atlanta-area charities like the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, Ron Clark Academy, and Goodr that are working on supplying food for those in need.

“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children. For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula,” Perry told PEOPLE.

He added: “Compassion is not political, it’s humanity and we seem to be missing both right now.”

We are definitely missing both right now. What an evil thing to do, playing with people’s ability to nourish themselves because you’re mad that you can’t get your way. Nipsey and YG were right. It will always be “f*** Donald Trump”.

