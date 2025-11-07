Claressa Shields signs $8 million multi-fight deal to keep winning

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Claressa Shields is proving once again that her victories extend far beyond the boxing ring. The 30-year-old world champion has signed an $8 million multi-fight deal, a record-setting agreement that solidifies her as not just a dominant athlete, but also a trailblazer for women’s sports.

The new partnership brings together Shields, Salita Promotions, and Wynn Records in a business move that’s being hailed as historic. Salita Promotions, led by Dmitriy Salita, has represented Shields since her second professional bout, helping her rise to become a five-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Wynn Records, known primarily in the music industry, recently began branching into sports and entertainment partnerships — and Shields is their first major athletic signing.

“This deal represents more than just a contract — it’s a statement,” Shields said in the official release. “I’ve fought my entire career to prove that women’s boxing deserves equal respect, equal pay, and equal opportunity. Partnering with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records gives me the platform to keep breaking barriers inside and outside the ring.”

The deal includes a signing bonus, though the amount hasn’t been disclosed, and spans two years with multiple fights. Shields was set to finalize the contract at a private signing event in New York, surrounded by her team, family, and supporters. It also reaffirms her commitment to Salita Promotions, whose contract with her expired in July, allowing her the freedom to explore new opportunities before ultimately deciding to stay loyal to her longtime promoter.

Ruben Branson, CEO of Wynn Records, said the partnership symbolizes empowerment and innovation. “Claressa’s story, talent, and determination embody everything our brand stands for. Together, we’re setting a new standard for what’s possible in sports.”

Salita echoed that sentiment, calling Shields “one of the greatest athletes of our generation.” He explained that the partnership aims to merge boxing, culture, and music in a way that brings new energy to the sport. “We’re creating a blueprint for the future — one where athletes, promoters, and partners work together to achieve success that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.”

Shields, who recently sold out Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena in her July fight against Lani Daniels, shows no signs of slowing down. Her next bout is expected to be a rematch against Franchon Crews Dezurn, the opponent she defeated in her professional debut back in 2016.

For Shields, this moment represents more than money — it’s validation. “This isn’t just about me,” she said. “It’s about changing the game for every woman coming after me.”

With her latest deal, Claressa Shields continues to redefine what’s possible — not just in women’s boxing, but in sports as a whole.

