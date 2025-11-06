‘Power Book IV: Force’ Exclusive Clip: Forever-Plotting Pair Shanti & Jenard STILL Want Tommy & Diamond Dead

Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

Two of Power Book IV: Force’s most cunning characters are up to their old ways, and BOSSIP’s got the exclusive preview.

As previously reported, the Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) led show returns for its third and final season tomorrow, Friday, November 7, on STARZ. In its concluding season, viewers will watch Tommy as he battles to balance his personal life with his ruthless pursuit of control over Chicago’s criminal empire. To cement his place as kingpin, Tommy must outsmart his rivals, poach territory from other factions, and fend off mounting threats from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew, and the Marquez Cartel, all while protecting those closest to him.

Ultimately, the action-packed series continues to explore the gritty, emotionally complex storytelling that has defined the Power Universe, while raising the stakes for Tommy’s turbulent journey from New York enforcer to Chicago boss.

Power Book IV: Force Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s premiere, we see Shanti “Showstopper” Page (Adrienne Walker) in full force, calling the shots between her and her boyfriend, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton).

After Tommy’s nephew D-Mack takes out King Kilo’s nephew, Mad Dog, the fallout is fierce, and Shanti may have just found a way to fix it.

“Kilo want that n*** D -Mack tow tagged like yesterday,” says Jernard to his girlfriend, anxious for a plan to keep the crime boss off their back. “He giving us a week.”

In typical Shanti fashion, she stays calm and comes up with an idea.

Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

“If he can wait a week, he can wait two, maybe three,” says Shanti. “We play his grief to our advantage. We keep D -Mack alive as long as we can.”

Jenard warns that if they don’t hand D-Mack over to Kilo, the crime boss will come after CBI—and him and Diamond specifically.

Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

“Not if we play our hand, right,” says Shanti. ” Kilo wants D-Mack dead, so we make him foam at the mouth. A rabid dog will attack the first thing it sees. We’ll show Kilo that Tommy and Diamond were the ones protecting D-Mack and just sit back and watch as he tears them to pieces.”

Satisfied with her plan, Shanti has one final question for her man.

“You’re still good with taking out your brother, right?” she asks Jenard about Diamond. Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

This clip sets the tone for what promises to be the most intense and emotionally charged season yet.

Take an exclusive look below!

#ForceFridays are back with the return of Power Book IV: Force on Friday, Nov 7, only on STARZ!

