Help Hub: Community Essential Resources During Shutdown
Radio One Charlotte has introduced a new community initiative called the Help Hub, an online source designed to connect local residents with essential resources and support services.
The launch comes as SNAP benefits continue to expire, leaving many families searching for food assistance and other aid. The Help Hub will act as a central space where individuals can easily find information on local organizations offering help with food, housing, and other basic needs.
The goal is to bridge the gap between residents and the community, ensuring that those facing hardship can access the assistance they need quickly and efficiently.
Food Resource and Assistance Below:
Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association: serving lunch at no charge to federal employees. Every day, available from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. to federal workers with their valid government ID.
Location:
- Samaritan’s Purse: 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607
- Samaritan’s Purse, North Wilkesboro: 401 Elkin Hwy., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
- Samaritan’s Purse, Greensboro: 1 Samaritan Lane, Greensboro, NC 27409
- The Billy Graham Library: Parking lot at 4330 Westmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
- The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove: 1 Porters Cove Road, Asheville, NC 28805
Area Farmers’ Markets: Customers can present EBT cards at five markets to receive $50 in SNAP tokens to buy approved foods from local vendors.
- Davidson Famers Market (120 S. Main Street , Davidson)
- Matthews Community Farmers Market (188 N. Trade Street, Matthews)
- South End Farmers Market (2000 South Blvd)
- Uptown Farmers Market (300 S. Davidson Street)
- Charlotte Regional Farmers Market (1801 Yorkmount Road)
Local businesses
- Manolo’s Bakery: offering free cakes at 4405 Central Avenue
- Cuzzo’s Cuisine: providing free meals Tuesday – Thursday at 9601 N. Tryon Street
- Ruby Sunshine: serving a free brunch entrée (up to $20) Monday – Friday at 332 Bland Street
Food Assistance through food pantries and programs
- Nourish Up: offers free groceries for Mecklenburg County residents
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina: provides food assistance to children, seniors, families, and pets through partner agencies
- Hope Street Food Pantry: rotating grocery pick up location in addition to main pantry; requires register in advance
- Hearts and Hands Food Pantry: supplies personal care items and baby products in addition to groceries by appointment
- HUG Charlotte: provides dog and cat food, diapers, groceries
Seventh Day Adventist Church Charlotte Central & Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina:
- Free groceries Mondays and Tuesdays from 2–4 p.m.
- Registration is required on site, with a photo ID and proof of household income.
- Address: 4620 East W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28215Hours
ALDI Thanksgiving Deal:
- For just $40 a person, shoppers can pick up everything from a 14-pound turkey to mac and cheese, stuffing, green bean casserole, and even pumpkin pie.
- No coupons or memberships needed.
Christ Community:
Register to receive a free box of Thanksgiving groceries by calling 704-875-8374, Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm
Community Resources
Mecklenburg County Community Resource Centers
- Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center, 3205 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
- Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center, 430 Stitt Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
- Catherine M. Wilson Center, 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Resources in Charlotte-Mecklenburg
- United Way’s NC 211: Dial 211 or visit NC211.org
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (no walk-ups, click “Need Food?”)
- Nourish Up: Find a Pantry, a list of community pantries
- Hearts & Hands Food Pantry
- Hope Street Food Pantry
- Feeding Charlotte
- Ada Jenkins Center
- Angels & Sparrows
- Christ the King Food Pantry
