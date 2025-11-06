Help Hub: Community Essential Resources During Shutdown

Source: Digital / Radio One

Radio One Charlotte has introduced a new community initiative called the Help Hub, an online source designed to connect local residents with essential resources and support services.

The launch comes as SNAP benefits continue to expire, leaving many families searching for food assistance and other aid. The Help Hub will act as a central space where individuals can easily find information on local organizations offering help with food, housing, and other basic needs.

The goal is to bridge the gap between residents and the community, ensuring that those facing hardship can access the assistance they need quickly and efficiently.

Food Resource and Assistance Below: