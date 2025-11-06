Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Dismissed After Rymir Satterthwaite Claims He Abused the Legal System for 10 Years

Source: Dan Mullan / Getty

A long-running legal dispute over Jay-Z’s alleged paternity has finally come to an end. The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California dismissed the case brought forward by Rymir Satterthwaite, a 30-year-old man who claims to be the rapper’s son from a relationship in the early 1990s.

The decision followed a motion to dismiss the case, which the judge ruled on without oral argument, writing that the motion was “suitable for decision” as filed. The ruling officially closes one of the most talked-about celebrity paternity cases of the past decade, bringing an end to years of filings that began in New Jersey and Pennsylvania before landing in California.

Satterthwaite’s godmother and legal guardian, Lillie Coley, had been leading the fight on his behalf. Coley claimed in court documents that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and his legal team had “abused the legal process” for more than ten years — allegedly using sealed records, procedural loopholes, and other tactics to avoid taking a paternity test.

Coley said the case had been about seeking the truth, not money, emphasizing that Rymir’s mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, spent nearly two decades trying to establish paternity before her death in 2019. Wanda had maintained in a sworn affidavit that she and Jay-Z were romantically involved in 1992 and that she conceived her son, Rymir, shortly after a contraceptive failure during their relationship.

“I just want the truth,” Rymir told Daily Mail late last year. “I don’t want any money. I just want this matter resolved. I want to know who my father is.”

Rymir also made it clear that his pursuit was not about fame or attention. “I’m not chasing him. I just want to close this chapter,” he said. “My mom passed away during this case, and I feel like I have unfinished business. This could all be over with one simple test.”

Despite his public appeals, Jay-Z has never publicly addressed Rymir’s claims, and representatives for the rapper did not respond to requests for comment following the latest court decision.

Court documents confirm that another man, Robert Graves, was eliminated as a potential father through a 2010 DNA test. Since then, Satterthwaite has continued to press for Jay-Z to submit to testing — a request that has never been granted.

While the dismissal of the case closes the legal chapter, it’s unlikely to quiet the public debate surrounding it. Many on social media have expressed sympathy for Rymir, who says the situation has deeply affected his life.

“I can take a no,” he said. “I can take being embarrassed. I just can’t take him not saying anything. It’s not fair. I just want the truth.”

For now, the court’s ruling means the case is officially over — but for Rymir Satterthwaite, the personal search for closure may still be ongoing.

