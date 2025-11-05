Mary J. Blige, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Ludacris & Countless Celebs Sizzled & Slayed ONE MusicFest 2025, Black Music Excellence Ensued [Exclusive]

If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like when every era of Black music collides in one place, the answer is ONE Musicfest.

This year marked my first time attending, and from the moment I set foot into Piedmont Park, I felt the pulse of the city: grassy kicks, ponchos, hoodies, and scarves on, Hennessy cocktails, and all.

The bass echoed through Midtown like a heartbeat, and every few steps, someone was stopping for selfies, hugs, or impromptu two-steps under the cloudy sky, although the sun was shining on day one.

"The OMF experience was like no other," attendee Amber Jane told BOSSIP. "Felt like the old Atlanta days. Between Jagged Edge and a surprise performance by Usher, kept me warm on the inside and out."

That warmth was sentimental. From the vendors slinging wings and handmade jewelry to the small business pop-ups giving out city resources, OMF felt less like a music festival and more like a community reunion that happened to have the best lineup of the year.

Headliners That Lit Up the Park

The 2025 OMF lineup was stacked from top to bottom: Future, The Dungeon Family Reunion & Friends (honoring Rico Wade), Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, Kehlani, Doechii, Wale, and Clipse, who stopped by Hennessy’s Highline, just to name a few.

Even under the drizzle, the crowd was locked in, singing and dancing along. Jazmine Sullivan’s set became a sacred moment as she dedicated “Lost One” to her late mother—on what would have been her birthday. You could feel the emotion cut through the air; people held up their phones in silence, tears mixing with rain.

Sydney Clarke, Project Manager at Quality Control Music, captured it perfectly:

“I loved everything about OMF this year. I truly felt like the festival put on for the city and the generations of hip hop that came from it! From Luda, Goodie Mob, and Future, we truly saw a production take place last weekend! And let’s not forget about Lloyd shutting it all the way down!”

From Busta Rhymes’ rapid-fire verses to Ludacris celebrating his 25th year in the game with a hometown set that included a surprise appearance from Usher, Atlanta got everything it asked for and more.

Inside the Hennessy Hub and Backwoods Backstage

Beyond the stages, the sponsors turned Piedmont Park into a playground for creatives.

Hennessy’s activation and backstage lounge was an immersive world of luxury and culture, offering crafted cocktails, curated art, photo ops, and a lounge atmosphere that felt more like a private club than a festival pit stop.

Meanwhile, the Backwoods Backstage was where industry connections and casual conversations collided. Artist and attendee Nouvel summed it up best:

"The best activation for me was the Backwoods Backstage. It felt like a creative hub filled with actors, musicians, and some of the best podcasters all under one roof. The Clipse brought pure nostalgia, and Ludacris went crazy, but I'd have to give it to Leon Thomas. I've been waiting to catch his live set, and he did not disappoint. His vocals were crisp, and he went off on that guitar. What sets OMF apart for me is that it feels like a family reunion mixed with an HBCU homecoming: familiar faces, good vibes, and your favorite celebs walking around showing love. Shoutout to Hennessy for the free drinks and caviar. This was my third One Music Fest, and I'll definitely be back. It is Atlanta, after all!"

That same energy was everywhere. Music executives, Mayor Andre Dickens, artists, influencers, and journalists were connecting over shared nostalgia and new moments that felt monumental.

Jai’Len Josey: The Soul of the South

One of those standout moments came courtesy of Jai’Len Josey, an Atlanta-bred artist whose stage presence feels both playful and powerful. Her voice is smooth but unshakable, like someone who knows she’s walking in her purpose.

When BOSSIP caught up with her backstage, she was still glowing from her performance and dished deets on hitting the stage.

“Just exhilarating, this is my second One Music Fest performance and I’m just happy to be on a stage that supports the culture.”

Her humor came out when BOSISP asked how she’s preparing for tour life.

My biggest tip: Don’t eat all the gas station food, it’s not necessary!” Even her team echoed her energy. Musician C Squared, her keyboard player, shared, “Call me biased because I’m her keyboard player but my favorite artist at OMF was Jai’Len Josey! This festival was a creative’s homecoming and I’m definitely coming back next year! #OMFALUMNI.”

Josey’s authenticity stood out in a weekend filled with icons, reminding everyone that Atlanta doesn’t just birth stars; it nurtures them.

Final Thoughts | Atlanta, The Epicenter

As the final notes faded over Piedmont Park, ONE Musicfest 2025 proved once again why Atlanta remains the heartbeat of Black music and creativity.

Across two days, the festival delivered both spectacle and soul.

It was a true balance of high-energy headliners with intimate, cultural touchpoints that reminded attendees of the city’s unmatched influence.

OMF captured the evolution of sound and spirit that defines Atlanta’s legacy.

For many, it wasn’t just a weekend of performances; it was a cultural checkpoint.

The city’s artists, executives, and fans gathered under one skyline to celebrate what Atlanta has built and continues to sustain: a movement that spans generations and genres.

In a weekend filled with nostalgia, innovation, and pride, ONE Musicfest reaffirmed what has long been true: Atlanta doesn’t follow trends, it creates them.

