EXCLUSIVE: Dodgers Star Will Smith Admits There’s ‘No Chance’ His Knees Are A Match For Megan Thee Stallion’s

Fresh off of his game-winning home run in the World Series, Will Smith made his way to Raising Cane’s to celebrate!

Source: Rebecah Jacobs

A lot of names on the stacked Dodgers roster contributed to the team’s comeback win last week, but nobody played a bigger role than Smith, who hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 11th inning in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. To celebrate their victory, which marks the second year in a row they’ve won the championship, the team is going across the city to show fans some love.

The “baby-faced killer”–a nickname given to Smith by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts–stopped by Raising Cane’s new location on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood to serve up some chicken fingers to lucky fans. The world-class catcher dished up some box combos at the drive thru, got behind the counter to fire up the fryers, and was even joined by Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves.

Graves joined the celebration to donate $50,000 to Smith’s Catching Hope Foundation, founded by the Dodgers star and his wife, Cara, in 2021. Per the foundation’s website, their purpose is “to help underprivileged children with critical skills needed for leadership, self-advocacy, and self-sufficiency.” Graves was moved by their mission, donating a hefty check to the cause just one year after making a donation to teammate Mookie Betts’ 50/50 Foundation.

Will Smith also answered some questions from the media about his history-making series, opening up about calling Los Angeles “home,” having the best fanbase in all of sports, and whether or not the team is prepared to make their back to back win a three-peat.

During the Fall Classic, Smith was behind the plate for 73 innings, the most by any catcher in World Series history. While a lot of the team’s physical feats were impressive, having to crouch behind the batter for Game 3–which went a whopping 18 innings–had to take a toll on the catcher’s knees.

BOSSIP asked Smith about that endurance, questioning if the star thinks he could go toe-to-toe with another celeb with notoriously strong knees, Megan Thee Stallion. After a laugh, the player admitted there’s “not a chance” he could compete with Meg, but he did offer some insight into how he made it through the 6-and-a-half hour game.

“A lot of different stuff in the weight room, taking care of your body,” Smith told us about prepping for his catcher position. He went on to say, “I started cramping up in, like, the 13th inning, so maybe I could have been a little more in shape and not cramping up, but we did a good job.”

Smith went on to credit “bananas and hydration” for helping him stay in it for the extra innings.

