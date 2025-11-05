Listen Live
Vi Lyles Wins Fifth Term as Charlotte Mayor

Her fifth term will extend through 2027, making her the city’s longest-serving Democratic mayor.

Published on November 5, 2025

US-POLITICS-HARRIS
Source: LOGAN CYRUS / Getty

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles secured re-election Tuesday, earning 70% of the vote over Republican Terrie Donovan and Libertarian Rob Yates.

Her fifth term will extend through 2027, making her the city’s longest-serving Democratic mayor. Republican Pat McCrory served 14 years from 1995 to 2009.

Lyles has focused her administration on affordable housing, racial equity, infrastructure improvements, and public transit expansion, along with supporting small and minority-owned businesses.

Despite criticism earlier this year over public safety concerns following a fatal CATS light rail stabbing, Lyles’ leadership and long-term vision, including the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, helped solidify her continued support among voters.

