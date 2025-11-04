Listen Live
West Charlotte eatery wins city’s first Michelin, Green stars

Published on November 4, 2025

Counter-, a tasting-menu restaurant in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood, has earned one Michelin Star and a Michelin Green Star for sustainability — the city’s first-ever recognition from the famed guide.

The awards appeared in a press release published ahead of Michelin’s official ceremony scheduled for Monday night in Greenville, South Carolina. According to WBTV, the honors mark the first time a North Carolina restaurant has received Michelin recognition, part of the guide’s inaugural evaluation of the American South.

Chef-owner Sam Hart’s Counter- is known for its immersive, boundary-pushing dining experiences that blend fine dining with performance and storytelling. The restaurant’s Green Star also highlights its commitment to sustainable practices in sourcing and operations.

Michelin’s entry into the Southern dining scene has drawn wide anticipation, and Charlotte’s inclusion signals a growing national spotlight on the city’s evolving restaurant landscape.

