Mecklenburg Voters Face Key Local Races, Transit Tax on Election Day

Mecklenburg County residents are casting their votes Tuesday in local elections that include city and school board races, along with a major referendum on a proposed transportation sales tax.

Polling places across the county will remain open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The transportation tax proposal has drawn widespread attention, with supporters calling it vital for expanding roads and transit, while opponents question its impact on taxpayers.

The proposed sales tax increase which would fund transportation projects and improvements in the county:

— 40% of the revenue would go toward expanding the light rail system:

Create two new lines: Red Line and Silver Line

Expand the existing Gold Line and Blue Line

— Another 40% would fund road and infrastructure improvements, including:

Road widening

Sidewalks

Intersection upgrades

Street lighting

— 20% would support CATS bus services through the Better Bus Program, which will:

Increase bus service by 50% within the first five years

Expand 15-minute bus frequency access to 91,000 low-income residents, up from the current 19,000.

Election officials reported that 63,427 voters participated in early voting, the highest turnout for a municipal election in an odd-numbered year, along with 1,224 mail-in ballots received.

Turnout for local elections is typically lower than in even-numbered years, when statewide and national races are also on the ballot.

Results are expected shortly after polls close Tuesday night.

Source: WBTV

