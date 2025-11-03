Mo’Nique Calls for a Public Sit-Down with Tyler Perry & Oprah Winfrey

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Mo’Nique is ready to move forward, but she says there are still two conversations she’s waiting to have — one with Tyler Perry and another with Oprah Winfrey. While appearing on The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller and the crew, the comedian and actress opened up about her ongoing frustration with both media moguls, explaining that after years of silence, she wants a public and transparent conversation to clear the air once and for all.

The Precious star didn’t mince words when recalling how she believes her refusal to participate in the unpaid international press tour for the 2009 film led to her being blacklisted in Hollywood. Despite winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, Mo’Nique says her career suffered for over a decade because of powerful figures in the industry spreading the narrative that she was “difficult to work with.”

“Lee Daniels apologized and made things right,” she said, referring to the film’s director, who reconciled with her in 2024 after years of estrangement. “But I’m still waiting for Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey to say, ‘Let’s have this public open conversation.’ Don’t run. Because that may be able to heal our community just like my son and I.”

Mo’Nique, known for her outspokenness, explained that her stance isn’t about revenge—it’s about truth and accountability. “My knees don’t buckle. I don’t waver from what I know is right,” she told the hosts. “If that has to be public, I’m okay with that.”

When asked about the “difficult” label, the comedian pushed back against what she sees as a dangerous and untrue stereotype. “For the people that said I’m hard to work with—they’ve never worked with me. So I can’t even entertain it,” she said. “But when you have a man named Tyler Perry saying that and he’s never worked with me, that cost me twelve years of my career. Why would I ever let that go?”

Mo’Nique went on to explain that her outspokenness comes from a place of courage, not bitterness. “We get so afraid of power that we’re too afraid to say what’s real,” she said. “But I’m not afraid of power. I’m not afraid of truth. They messed with my livelihood, which messes with my family. Never would I do that to anyone. So until they fix it, I won’t back down.”

This isn’t the first time Mo’Nique has publicly addressed her fallout with Perry and Winfrey. In a previous interview with TS Madison, she accused Perry of having a “God complex” and vowed to keep speaking out until the situation is resolved.

Despite the controversy, Mo’Nique has remained focused on her health, her comedy, and her return to acting. Still, she insists that healing can only happen through honesty. “I’m about peace and restoration,” she said. “But peace can’t exist without truth.”

Mo’Nique’s call for a public conversation is more than a personal request—it’s a challenge to an industry that often buries uncomfortable truths. As she continues to rebuild her career and reclaim her voice, the comedian’s message is clear: she’s not seeking a fight—she’s seeking closure.

