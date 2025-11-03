Listen Live
Mecklenburg County To Announces $740K Plan to Aid SNAP Suspension

County leaders say about 138,500 residents rely on SNAP each month.

Published on November 3, 2025

Charlotte North Carolina Skyline - Lookin Up
Source: carlofranco / Getty

Mecklenburg County officials will announce Monday how they plan to use $740,000 to support food resources during the ongoing suspension of federal SNAP benefits.

The news briefing will take place Nov. 3 at noon at the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center. County leaders say about 138,500 residents rely on SNAP each month, and the funding will help ensure continued access to food through local partnerships.

SNAP benefits were suspended Nov. 1 due to the federal government shutdown. That same day, five Charlotte-area farmers markets distributed $50 tokens to 640 households through a county-funded program to help families impacted by the freeze. Federal rulings last week ordered benefits to resume, but payments could take up to two weeks to restart.

