Food Resources for Local Families: Outreach Centers

Food Resources for Local Families: Care to Share Outreach Center

Published on November 3, 2025

'I don't know what I'm going to do': How one Boston mom is bracing for SNAP cuts
Boston Globe

Across the country, thousands of families are feeling the crushing weight of food insecurity as pandemic-era food benefits expire. For many, the extra assistance provided through programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was not just helpful—it was essential. These benefits helped working parents keep food on the table, ensured children had enough to eat, and provided a lifeline during times of inflation and rising living costs. Now, as those benefits have ended and families, often having to choose between groceries, rent, and utilities.

However, Monday, the AP News reported that the Trump Administration has confirmed that they will partially fund SNAP. However, no one knows when recipients will be getting these benefits and how much. We all know how important food programs are the American families. So, in the meantime, 105.3RNB will be providing details about local resources to help families fill in the gap. Today’s featured food pantry is Care to Share Outreach Center located at 5232 The Plaza in Charlotte, NC. They serve families Monday – Thursday from 12:30pm – 2pm with a valid ID.

