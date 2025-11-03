Listen Live
Local

Video Shows Officer Slamming Student During West Charlotte High Fight

A fight began around 2:15 p.m. in the school’s bus lot and involved a large crowd, according to CMPD.

Published on November 3, 2025

School buses in line on parking spot
Source: Jane Khomi / Getty

Authorities are investigating after a fight broke out during dismissal at West Charlotte High School on Friday, leading to a viral video showing a CMPD officer slamming a student to the ground.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed it is aware of the video and said both the district and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are reviewing the incident. The fight began around 2:15 p.m. in the school’s bus lot and involved a large crowd, according to CMPD.

Police said their Criminal Investigations Bureau will determine whether the officer’s actions complied with state law, while Internal Affairs will review if they aligned with department policy.

